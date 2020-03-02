Neighbors remember Henrico man found in burning home

Henrico residents are remembering their neighborhood handyman, after a fire on Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to the 300 block of Bobbiedell Lane, in Henrico’s West End, around 10 p.m. for a house fire.

Crews encountered heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the home. Firefighters entered the home, conducted a search for occupants and found one man dead inside.

8News spoke with the victims brother on scene, who identified the man as 60-year-old Douglas Morecock. Although he didn’t want to go on camera, Ero Spears, a long-time neighbor, recalled the moment her family heard the news.

“Very shocking,” says Spears. “My whole family is shocked. I couldn’t believe it. I thought about it was just a plain fire. But, I found out it wasn’t a plain fire.” 

Spears says Morecock lived in the home his entire life and was always there to lend a helping hand.

“He helped me – I live by myself,” Spears says. “He looks out for me, ya know? I thanked him all the time. He would watch my dog, watch my car. He’s a good man.” 

Family members tell 8News Morecock worked for the GRTC Bus System as a forman and was always into his tools.

Spears says she now has to pass by the house wondering how this tragedy happened.

“He was a good friend,” Spears said. “He was a good boy. We need to know what was going on with him inside.” 

No other victims were located.

The fire was marked under control around 10:55 pm. A total of 21 firefighters responded.

Henrico Police and the Fire Marshall’s Office are investigating.

