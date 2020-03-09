Neighbors say Colonial Heights man shot by police during standoff is a military veteran

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A man armed with a rifle was shot by a Chesterfield police officer Sunday night after authorities responded to a home on Cedar Creek Lane in Colonial Heights for reports of a domestic dispute.

Police said when officers arrived they found a woman outside the house and could see a man armed with a rifle through the window. The man was told to leave the home and drop his weapon, according to investigators, but he refused and confronted officers when he opened the door.

An officer with the Chesterfield Police Department ordered the man to drop his weapon but he again refused, leading the officer to fire a single shot. Several neighbors told 8News the man shot by police is a military veteran who served in Iraq.

Kareem Bryant, who lives behind the house where the incident occurred, realized something was happening when he got alerts from his Ring doorbell app. Neighbors were talking about it.

“The first post I saw was something about a domestic dispute and either the wife was being held hostage,” Bryant remembered. “I was like, ‘man that’s right behind me,’ so I just started reading through that and as I started looking out the window, I seen all the police cars.”

The man was rushed to VCU Medical Center and is in critical but stable condition. Police said the woman did not suffer any injuries. Bryant has met the man who lives in the house but does not know him too well.

“When I first moved in, he brought us a bottle of wine as a welcoming gift and that was the first time and only time I’ve ever seen him. So, outside of that I don’t really know that much about him,” Bryant told 8News on Monday. “He seemed to be a cool guy, like I said he was the only one that came and welcomed us to the neighborhood.”

Police in Chesterfield and Colonial Heights are investigating the shooting.

“Nothing close to that ever happens around here,” Bryant explained, “like I said it’s mainly quiet all the time so it’s a little surprising but nothing too alarming.”

