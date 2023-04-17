RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Residents of the Museum District are on alert after learning a man was shot and killed in their neighborhood this afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday, April 17, Richmond Police arrived at the Gallery Midtown for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man shot inside an apartment. He was pronounced dead on scene.

No other injuries were reported and no other units were involved.

Since moving to Richmond six months ago, Angela Sainz describes the Gallery Midtown apartment complex as quiet until now.

“Wow, I didn’t think that would happen in like my actual complex,” Sainz said.

Sainz says today’s news hits a little too close to home and she is starting to think twice about her safety in the neighborhood.

“It was kind of surprising because it is a pretty safe area and I do enjoy like living here,” Sainz said. “So, it was definitely different and odd to hear that, that happened so close to where I live.”

Sainz is saddened by the shooting and says she will be on alert moving forward.

“I felt like totally comfortable walking him at like any time at night and now I might want a like a buddy to walk with or something like that,” Sainz said.

Police also say no one forced their way inside the unit and this shooting was not random.

Currently, there is no suspect or suspect vehicle information. Richmond Police expect to gain more information about this shooting in the coming days.