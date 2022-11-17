CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A $275 million investment in Caroline will bring a 1.2 million square-foot distribution facility and 745 new jobs to the county.

According to a release from the office of Governor Glenn Youngkin, World Class Distribution, Inc. will be building a distribution facility in the Caroline 95 Logistics Park in the Ruther Glen area. Virginia competed with North Carolina for the 1.2 million square-foot facility, according to the release.

“Today’s announcement is an important step forward as we focus on returning more Virginians to the workforce, and I thank World Class Distribution for creating 745 new, high-quality jobs in the Commonwealth,” said Youngkin. “Virginia’s extensive transportation infrastructure is the cornerstone of our position as a leader in supply chain management, and World Class Distribution’s major investment will contribute to the Commonwealth’s success in this important industry.”

World Class Distribution, which was founded in 2009, distributes food and beverage products such as canned foods, dry goods, sweets, beer and wine. They currently manage 11 distribution centers across eight states and have over 4,500 employees.

“Caroline County’s strategic location and proximity to major highways will position World Class Distribution for continued growth in the U.S. market, and we are excited to welcome the company’s new 1.2 million-square-foot distribution center,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “World-class logistics, a strong workforce, and effective collaboration are the hallmarks of economic development in Virginia, and this significant project will make the Commonwealth even more attractive for additional investments in our logistics sector.”

A $3 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity fund was approved by Youngkin for the project. World Class Distribution is also eligible for benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit.