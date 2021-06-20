ABC holding ribbon-cutting ceremony for new headquarters and distribution center on Monday

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new headquarters and distribution center Monday morning.

The new facility in Mechanicsville includes a warehouse and office space which take up more than 400,000 square feet combined. The project broke ground back in February of 2020, and finished ahead of its 2021 holiday season deadline.

During the February groundbreaking ceremony, Northam said the Hanover location could replace the Richmond facility. He added if that happened, it would make space for a “world-class stadium” VCU and the Richmond Flying Squirrels could use.

The Virginia ABC added it is moving its region six Bureau of Law Enforcement office, which covers the Richmond area, to the new headquarters as well.

In 2020, Virginia ABC reported a gross revenue of $1.2 billion, which was $117 million more than in 2019. This was the second year in a row its sales exceeded $1 billion.