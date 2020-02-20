RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Retail giant Amazon is planning to open a new warehouse and delivery center in Virginia.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that Amazon is planning a new facility in Prince George County that will create up to 150 new jobs.
Amazon has built several warehouses in Virginia and currently has more than 10,000 full-time employees in the state.
The company announced in 2018 that it plans to locate its new East Coast headquarters in Northern Virginia, which could add as many as 38,000 workers over the next 20 years.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Border patrol SWAT teams to help ICE track down undocumented immigrants
- Pregnant woman’s baby dies after she was shot in the face, authorities say
- New Amazon warehouse coming to Prince George County, will create 150 jobs
- StormTracker 8: ‘Weather Alert’ today; wintry mix, snow to arrive this afternoon
- Virginia crossing guard named one of best in the Commonwealth