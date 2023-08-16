CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Metro Richmond Zoo has announced a new addition to the giraffe enclosure with the birth of a new calf!

A male Reticulated giraffe was born to parents Iris and Wakati on Aug. 2, after a 15-month gestation. According to a release, this is the first giraffe calf born at the zoo in nearly four years.

The currently unnamed calf is over six feet tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. According to the zoo, young giraffes grow quickly and the calf will nearly double in height by the time it turns one year old.

“Iris is an experienced mother. She is 10 years old and this is her third calf,” a spokesperson with the zoo said. “Mom and baby are doing well and can be seen at the zoo daily. They currently reside in a temporary holding area that can be viewed from the giraffe hill in the park. As the baby gets older, he will be introduced to the rest of the giraffe herd and move into the large habitat.”

(Photo courtesy of the Metro Richmond Zoo)

(Photo courtesy of the Metro Richmond Zoo)

(Photo courtesy of the Metro Richmond Zoo)

(Photo courtesy of the Metro Richmond Zoo)

(Photo courtesy of the Metro Richmond Zoo)

Female giraffes give birth standing up with the calf being born legs first before plummeting six feet to the ground. According to the zoo, the fall doesn’t hurt the calf but it does sever the umbilical cord and helps trigger the first breath. Within one hour after the birth, the calf can stand, walk and nurse.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List, the Reticulated giraffe is considered an endangered species with a dwindling population in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia.