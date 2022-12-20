RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department launched a 90-day ‘Roadway Safety Reinforcement’ campaign at a briefing last week. The initiative is to promote road and pedestrian safety.

According to Richmond Police, there were 27 fatal crashes in 2022 with ten of those crashes involving pedestrians. The department’s focus during the campaign was speeding. Since then, officers have identified at least ten places across the city to try to monitor dangerous driving.

Major Donald Davenport said, with recent funding into the department, it will be putting more officers on the street and will have help from Henrico and Chesterfield counties. Virginia State Police will also be assisting in sobriety checks.

The campaign runs through March 12, 2023. Mayor Levar Stoney said about $1 million is set aside in the surplus budget to put speed tables around the city.

According to AAA, over 90% of travelers in America will drive to their holiday destinations. The best days to travel:

December 25th

December 31st

Janurary 2nd

The worst days to travel are:

December 23rd between 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

December 24th between 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

December 26th between 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

December 27th – 30th between 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

January 2nd between 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

To read more about the road safety campaign, click BELOW: