RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new data tool from VCU reveals the companies evicting the most residents over the past five years across Virginia, using publicly available court records.

The database, published by the RVA Eviction Lab at VCU’s Wilder School, compiled eviction numbers by plaintiff and includes breakdowns by year and zip code.

According to the RVA Eviction Lab, the database — along with their other projects — is designed to, “inform policy-making that will support stable housing for low- and moderate-income households,” and, “support efforts of communities most impacted by housing instability to research and advocate for themselves.”

Below, you can see the top 20 evictors in Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield over the past five years, which include Glen Allen-based Seven Gables, one-time owners of Pointe at River City, and the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA), which maintains the city’s public housing.

One difficulty in parsing the data is that landlords in Virginia are not required to file under their own or their company’s name. Instead, they can have lawyers or holding companies file on their behalf, obscuring who, exactly, is actually behind the eviction.

The Eviction Lab previously reported that 15 large companies — distinct from the filers noted above — were responsible for over half of the evictions in the City of Richmond. The tools provided by the RVA Eviction Lab have shed light on an issue that has been steadily mounting in the Richmond region over housing affordability.