RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — New details tonight in the case of a young Richmond mother found shot to death in York County on Saturday – after police say she was kidnapped from her home.

Police are asking for the public’s help in furthering this investigation – and sharing that there’s no ongoing threat to the community.

Both the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and the Richmond Police Department shared a timeline of the events leading up to Mitchell’s death.

Richmond police say 25-year-old Ty’osha Tanique Mitchell was abducted on Saturday from her home on Bethel Street in the Whitcomb Court neighborhood in the city’s east end.

Mitchell’s body was found on old Williamsburg Road in York County around 6:30 am Saturday and that there was evidence of multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, the car they now suspect to be involved in her abduction and death is described as a dark-colored Hyundai Sonata made between 2012 and 2016.

Her two young children are now staying with family. It’s unclear at this time if they were home at the time of their mother’s abduction.

Sheriff Ron Montgomery with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says that they are learning new information every day and will share updates when they have them.

They also want anyone who was on Bethel Street between 12:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. an Saturday, or on Old Williamsburg Road near Yorktown beach between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. to come forward with any details they may have.

Anyone who lives in the aforementioned areas is asked to call the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office tipline at 757-890-4999.