CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — A new Dunkin’ just opened in Midlothian — and is celebrating with free coffee.

Located at 1366 Sycamore Square Drive near Midlothian Turnpike and Charter Colony Parkway, the new Dunkin’ opened earlier this month.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Saturday, July 16, and the first 50 drive-thru customers that day will get free coffee for a year. In addition, all customers on Saturday and Sunday will get a free medium hot or iced coffee.