Concept for the new Goochland Elementary School cafeteria. Credit: Goochland Public Schools.

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County Public Schools will break ground for the new elementary school at 10 a.m. The elementary school is expected to open for the 2024-2025 school year.

The new school will house 650 kindergarten through fifth-grade students, and 50 preschool students. It will include a gym, a media center, modern security systems, and designated car and bus drop-off and pick-up areas.

Last month, the Goochland County School Board voted unanimously to approve a $44 million contract with Howard Shockey & Sons, Inc. for the construction. The board also previously voted to commit the necessary funding to the project, such as a $2 million Transportation Grant.

The new elementary school’s final completion date is June 28, 2024.

A concept of the view of new the Goochland Elementary School main entrance from the bus loop. Credit: Goochland Public Schools.

Concept of the new Goochland Elementary School open library, with a view from the second floor classroom hallway. Credit: Goochland Public Schools.

Concept of the new Goochland Elementary School reception area with transaction window. Credit: Goochland Public Schools.

Concept for the new Goochland Elementary School cafeteria. Credit: Goochland Public Schools.

To read more about the construction and design process for the new school, click BELOW: