New Henrico teachers ride buses for new teacher academy

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Buses were full once again this week in Henrico County. But instead of hauling students to schools like Quioccasin Middle School, or Highland Springs High School, teachers were the ones on board.

Those new teachers boarded 18 buses for a tour as part of the county’s “New Teacher Academy Kickoff Week.”

The educators learned new information about the county on the ride.

Henrico school officials said the goal of the tour was to give the new teachers a better understanding of the community.