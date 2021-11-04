Three months after a different church in the same county burned down

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A church in King and Queen County burned down Tuesday nearly three months after another church in the area endured the same fate.

On Nov. 2, approximately 30 firefighters responded to New Hope Memorial Baptist on 14173 New Hope Road for a structure fire. The church was deemed a total loss by the fire marshal. No injuries were reported during the blaze.

Fire units from Central King and Queen Fire, Lower King and Queen Fire, Walkerton Community Fire Association, Upper King and Queen Fire Department and King and Queen Emergency Services all assisted in getting the fire under control.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.