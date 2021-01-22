New Hopewell Moose Lodge opens nearly two years after devastating fire

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly two years after a massive fire destroyed the Hopewell Moose Lodge, members of the community celebrated a new beginning Friday.

A brand new building officially opened after months of construction.

8News talked to member Barbara Nester at the grand opening. She watched as flames engulfed the original Moose Lodge during the February 2019 fire.

“I was on the other side just watching flames and the fire department was here just doing their best to try to put it out. It was a sad day for all of us, but it’s a wonderful day today,” Nester said.

A video captured firefighters retrieving an American flag that flew outside of the building as it was burning. On Friday, that same flag was raised outside of the new Moose Lodge.

Moose Lodge Governor Joey McCaffrey, other officers and city officials welcomed members and people of the community to tour the new 18,000 square foot building.

“Kind of emotional. I waited for this day for a long time,” McCaffrey told 8News.

The new Moose Lodge is complete with a ballroom, social quarters and outdoor deck. McCaffrey said there are three bars and a newly installed WiFi system.

“People have been chomping at the bit to get in here today,” he said.

The Moose Lodge is currently adhering to social distancing guidelines but McCaffrey said he looks forward to the day when they can fill the new space.