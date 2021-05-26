New Jersey man killed in New Kent motorcycle crash

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcycle driver died after running off the road on Interstate 64 in New Kent County. According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the crash on I-64 where they found that the man had been traveling west on a 1998 Harley motorcycle when he took an exit ramp for a rest area. He then ran off the left side of the road and crashed.

The driver has been identified as 65-year-old John Wagner of Glassboro New Jersey. He died at the scene, he was wearing a helmet.

State police are continuing to investigate the crash.