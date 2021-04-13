New Kent cancels Friday’s Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic

NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — New Kent county announced on Tuesday that it is canceling its Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic scheduled for Friday.

The county said anyone who had an appointment for the vaccine this Friday will be contacted to reschedule. New Kent will be offering the Moderna vaccine at it’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic at New Kent High School.

This comes after Virginia announced earlier today it was pausing all Johnson & Johnson vaccination until a federal government investigation into this vaccine was completed.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended all localities pause distribution of the vaccine because they said they are investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

New Kent’s vaccination clinic is from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on April 16, at New Kent High School on 7365 Egyptian Road. Walk-ins will also be accepted at this clinic. You can register for an appointment by calling 804-966-9677 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.