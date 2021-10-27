New Kent County asking residents to conserve water for 10 weeks while water tank gets paint job

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — New Kent County residents are being asked to conserve water for several weeks while the Farms of New Kent water storage tank is off-line for interior and exterior painting.

The project is starting the first week of Nov. 1 and is expected to take approximately 10 weeks.

“Lower than normal pressure may be experienced during periods of high demand, especially in the mornings,” the county said in a Facebook post. “During this time period New Kent Public Utilities customers are asked to conserve water wherever possible, particularly with regards to lawn irrigation.”

The affected neighborhoods include Deerlake, Rochambeau Estates, Kenwood Estates, Greenwood Estates, Crestwicke, Quinton Estates, Viniterra, The Arbors, The Grove (Four Seasons), Oakmont Villas, Bel Green and Brickshire, as well as the business districts at Route 249 & Route 612 and at I-64 & Route 106.

Any water outages should be reported to New Kent DPU at (804) 966-9678, and after hours to the Sheriff’s Office at (804) 966-9500.

