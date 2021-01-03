New Kent County courts close temporarily

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Several New Kent County courts will be closed Monday, Jan. 4.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the closure includes Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court, General District Court, and Circuit Court.

While the General District Court is set to reopen Tuesday, Jan. 5, with all cases scheduled for that day, including traffic offenses, to take place as planned, the Circuit Court and Circuit Court Clerk’s Office will remain closed to the public through Friday, Jan. 8.

8News has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office and New Kent Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for more information.

Officials say anyone with a Circuit Court hearing scheduled from Jan. 4 through Jan. 8 should call 804-966-5548.