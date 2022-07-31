NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The New Kent County Fair will be held next weekend, with two special events in the days leading up to the fair.

The fair will be held on Saturday, August 6, at New Kent Middle School on 7501 Egypt Road. The event will include live musical performances, a petting zoo and gift raffles.

The Virginia Department of Health and the Chickahominy Health District will also be offering all types of COVID-19 vaccines at the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Two special events will be held prior to the fair on Saturday, also at New Kent Middle School.

The Miss New Kent County Fair Pageant will be held on Thursday, August 4, starting at 7 p.m., with $3 admission for adults and $1 admission for those 12 and under.

The New Kent County Fair Color Run will be held on Friday, August 5 at 7 p.m. Registration is $20 and registration is available on Event Brite.

For more information about fair times, locations, and events, visit the New Kent County Fair Facebook page.