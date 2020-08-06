New Kent County School Board decide on return to learn plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The New Kent County School Board unanimously voted yesterday to give families the choice between a hybrid or virtual learning plan for the fall.

Superintendent Brian Nichols presented the Return to Learn Plan to a small in-person audience as well as viewers on Zoom and YouTube. Yesterday’s meeting was originally scheduled for Aug. 3 but was postponed due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

New Kent County Public School families will either commit to nine weeks of hybrid learning or a full semester of virtual schooling.

The hybrid schedule will involve two days of face-to-face instruction and three days of non-internet based activities from home. Students will be assigned to either cohort A or cohort B to determine which two weekdays they will attend school. Most students will work from home Friday and have opportunities to check-in with and contact their teachers. English as a second language students and students with a disability may be eligible for optional Friday instruction at school.

The virtual program will be held five days a week with daily instruction from teachers. Nichols explains that it will not be like the emergency learning done in the spring, work will be graded and attendance will be required. Depending on the grade level classes will utilize Seesaw, Schoology and Virtual Virginia to help facilitate learning. Students taking virtual classes will still be eligible for NKCPS activities and clubs.

The school board acknowledged during the meeting that changes may have to be made at any time if there were increased restrictions due to the coronavirus. These changes could include all students attending virtual classes or all secondary students attending virtual classes while preschoolers through fifth graders continue a hybrid schedule.