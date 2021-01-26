New Kent County schools to change meal distribution schedule, starting Feb. 1

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The New Kent County Public Schools system is changing its meal distribution schedule, effective Feb. 1.

According to a release, “Grab and Go” meals for all students of New Kent County Public Schools will be available until the end of June 2021.

For the week of Jan. 25, meals are available for pick-up at George Watkins Elementary School on Tuesday, 3-5 p.m. and Wednesday, 8-10 p.m. Meals can also be picked up at New Kent Middle School on Tuesday, 1-3 p.m. and Wednesday, 8-10 a.m.

However, starting Feb. 1, Wednesday will no longer be a pick-up day.

Families will be able to get “Grab and Go” meals at George Watkins Elementary School on Tuesdays from 8-10 a.m. or 3-5 p.m.. Meals will also be available at New Kent Middle School on Tuesdays from 8-10 a.m. or 1-3 p.m.

New Kent County Public Schools officials say those who are unable to pick up meals on Tuesdays during the designated times should contact School Nutrition Supervisor Leslie Smith via phone, at 804-966-8508, or email.