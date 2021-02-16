New Kent County Sheriff’s Office looking for man missing since January 2020

Christopher McKinley Smith, 55, of 20400 Tabernacle Road in Barhamsville, Va. has not been seen by his family since Jan. 4, 2020. He is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, about 180 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — The New Kent county Sheriff’s Office said they are asking for the public’s help finding a Barhamsville man who was last seen in early January, 2020.

The office is looking for Christopher McKinley Smith, 55, of 20400 Tabernacle Road in Barhamsville, Va. has not been seen by his family since Jan. 4, 2020. He is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, about 180 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

The family said they are concerned because is not normal for Smith to go out of contact with them for an extended period of time. They have tried to contact Smith by the phone, but all the calls are going directly to voicemail.

Smith’s vehicle was towed off of I-64 by the Virginia State Police after it was discovered abandoned around mile marker 199. Law enforcement said Smith may be in the Williamsburg/Newport News area, but may have also traveled to New York.

The Sheriff’s Office asks Smith to contact them or his family about his whereabouts and condition if at all possible.

Anyone with information about this missing man is asked to contact New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500, their local law enforcement agency or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.