New Kent deputies search for missing man who may have dementia

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The New Kent Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 64-year-old man.

Deputies say Gordon Alonzo Thompson, Sr. left his home in the 5700 block of New Kent Highway around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11.

He stated that he was going to visit his sister in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, deputies added. Thompson never arrived at his destination, however.

The Sheriff’s Office added that his sister was unaware of his intended visit. Additionally, Thompson’s credit card was last used on Monday, in Seat Pleasant, Maryland.

Thompson was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, dark grey pants, grey shoes and a black hat along with prescription glasses and a scruffy white beard. Thompson left his home in a red-door 2011 Toyota Corolla with the state tags UVR-8547.

Deputies added that he does not have a cell phone with him or his prescribed medications. According to Thompson’s family, he has been displaying signs of dementia.

Anyone having any information on Mr. Gordon Alonzo Thompson, Sr., is asked to contact The New Kent Sheriff’s Office at (804) 966-9500 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

LATEST HEADLINES: