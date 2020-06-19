New Kent deputies seek whereabouts of missing 69-year-old woman

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 69-year-old New Kent County woman who has been missing since February is still being sought by police.
Joan Marie Orr has not been seen since leaving her residence, located on the 8900 block of Tunstall Road, on Feb. 15, 2020.
New Kent County Sheriff’s Office says Orr’s whereabouts are unknown.
“We are still seeking any information as to her whereabouts,” deputies said. “There is no known direction of travel for Ms. Orr.”
Anyone having any information on Ms. Joan Marie Orr is asked to contact The New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500, their local law enforcement agency, or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
