New Kent High School teachers and administrators place congratulatory signs on every student’s front yard

NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — Teachers, staff, and several other educators at New Kent High School lined up Friday to put signs in the front yards of Class of 2020 graduating seniors.

The signs read, ‘Congratulations Class of 2020, New Kent High School.’

The assistant principal, Julie Ellis told 8News that even the superintendent showed up to help drop off the signs to 235 students. She said all the signs were dropped off within about an hour.

Staff lined up outside of the school ready to drop signs off in students’ yards

The senior class sponsor, LeeAnn Chisenhall, came up with the idea, and all school administrators and teachers rallied together to place signs in every senior’s yard.

