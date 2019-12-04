New Kent HS football coach accused of assaulting player before game

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The head football coach at New Kent High School is accused of assaulting one of his players.

New Kent County Sheriff Joe McLaughlin said the alleged incident between 42-year-old John William Fulks, of King William County, and a juvenile member of the football team occurred in a locker room before an away game on November 8.

Fulks was arrested for simple assault Wednesday afternoon and was released on his promise to appear in court.

Additional details were not released because the incident involved a juvenile, McLaughlin said.

