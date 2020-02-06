New Kent HS football coach found guilty of assaulting player

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The head football coach at New Kent High School has been found guilty of assaulting one of his players.

John William Fulks, of King William County, was accused of striking a juvenile member of his football team in a locker room before an away game on November 8.

Fulks was arrested for simple assault in December. 8News spoke with the mother of the juvenile victim shortly after the reported assault.

“The football coach is the main person that a high school football player is going to look up to and we were just angry,” she told 8News. “My son felt intimidated and he was the closest one to him so he turned around to go walk to the other area where some of the other kids were. And as soon as he turned around the coach pushed him in his back.”

Fulk was sentenced to 90-days suspended for the misdemeanor simple assault charge.

