New Kent kindergarteners, first-graders return to classroom in November

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Kindergarteners and first-graders in New Kent County will return to in-person instruction next month.
The New Kent County School Board voted on Monday, Oct. 19 to allow K-1 students to begin face-to-face learning in November. The plan provides the option for Kindergarteners and first-graders to return to the classroom four-days-a-week.
All students still have the option to remain virtual.
The updated schedule for Cohort 2 is as followed:
- Nov. 2-6: Kindergarten orientation while continuing virtual learning
- Nov. 9: Kindergarten returns to school
- Nov. 16: First grade returns to school
Return dates for remaining grades are to be determined.
