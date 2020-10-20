Back to School HQ
New Kent kindergarteners, first-graders return to classroom in November

New Kent County Public Schools logo

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Kindergarteners and first-graders in New Kent County will return to in-person instruction next month.

The New Kent County School Board voted on Monday, Oct. 19 to allow K-1 students to begin face-to-face learning in November. The plan provides the option for Kindergarteners and first-graders to return to the classroom four-days-a-week.

All students still have the option to remain virtual.

The updated schedule for Cohort 2 is as followed:

  • Nov. 2-6: Kindergarten orientation while continuing virtual learning
  • Nov. 9: Kindergarten returns to school
  • Nov. 16: First grade returns to school

Return dates for remaining grades are to be determined.

Click here to access the full presentation.

