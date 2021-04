NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — New Kent announced on Friday that people 50-years-old who live and work in the County can now get their COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.

Walk-in clinics will operate from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the vaccination center at New Kent High School on 7365 Egypt Road. They said only the first 50 walk-ins who are 50 years or older will be accepted.

You can also pre-register for an appointment by calling 804-966-9677 or online here.