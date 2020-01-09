New Kent residents say intersection near Route 60 is dangerous: ‘It’s a recipe for disaster’

NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — A dangerous intersection is bringing a call for change from residents of New Kent after a crash Tuesday night.

“I can’t understand why something hasn’t already been done,” said resident Kenneth Hicks. “It’s impossible to move around. It’s actually scary to move out of here.”

There have been four crashes at the same intersection on Route 60 and Marketplace Drive. New Kent Sheriff Joe McLaughlin says it’s incredible there haven’t been more because of the traffic volume.

“I truly believe that a traffic light at this intersection would reduce crashes and reduce the number of injuries and possibility of fatal crashes,” he said.

With the area growing, and the new VCU emergency room being built less than a block away, the traffic flow is getting heavier.

“It’s a recipe for disaster, it’s pitch black, there’s no way to see what’s happening other than headlights coming your way, and it’s very hard to judge the distances of these cars especially when they’re moving 50, 60 miles per hour,” said resident John Mason-Smith.

8News reached out to VDOT about the intersection and they say a safety study was done last spring. Improvements to the pavement markings relocated and upgraded the stop sign.

But, there was no signal warrant analysis done which is what Sheriff McLaughlin has been pushing for.

VDOT officials say if anyone has any concerns they’d like brought up you can contact their customer service.

