New Kent schools announce in-person instruction plans for the fall

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — New Kent County Public Schools is planning for all of their students to return in-person five days a weeks in the fall. Currently the school district is only planning to offer face-to-face instruction and is not anticipating offering a virtual option.

The school district stated in a Facebook post on Wednesday that there isn’t a substitute for in-person learning but if there was one it will most likely be available through a contracted vendor like Virtual Virginia. If a virtual option is offered, families will have to opt for virtual learning for the entire school year.

When New Kent students start school on Sept. 7, there will still be COVID-19 mitigation strategies in place. School officials say they will release more details about masking, physical distancing, transportation and health screening as the school year gets closer.