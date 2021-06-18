New Kent schools release summer meals schedule

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — New Kent County Public Schools will continue offering free meals for children this summer.

Grab and go meals will be available at New Kent Middle School Thursdays, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and George Watkins Elementary School Thursdays, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The school district offers deliveries on Wednesdays and flexible pickup days for families who cannot make it to the grab and go time slots.

Kids attending summer school will be given free breakfast and lunch at New Kent Elementary and New Kent High School.

Anyone under the age of 18 is eligible for the free school meals, regardless of financial status.

The meals include pre-packaged foods that can be eaten cold or warmed up. Some items require refrigeration while others are shelf-stable.

The summer meal program will continue until Sept. 7, 2021 when school starts.

Families who need to coordinate alternative food deliveries or pickups can contact Leslie Smith at 804-966-8508 or lsmith@nkcps.k12.va.us