NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say assaulted someone at a Food Lion on Tuesday.

According to police, the assault took place at a Food Lion located at 5561 New Kent Highway on Tuesday, Oct. 24. The suspect, who was captured by security cameras in the store, was seen leaving the area in a grey Cadillac SUV pulling a trailer.

Photos: New Kent Sheriff’s Office

Anyone who recognizes the person pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-780-1000.