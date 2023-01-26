Branko and his handler, Deputy Townsend with the New Kent Sheriff’s Office. Credit: New Kent Sheriff’s Office.

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A four-legged member of the New Kent Sheriff’s Office will be getting a little extra protection in the field with a new bullet-proof vest.

Branko, a New Kent Sheriff’s Office K-9, will soon receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to donations from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a charity whose mission is to provide protective vests, opioid reversal NARCAN kits, first aid kits and other assistance to the thousands of dogs that are part of law enforcement throughout the United States.

Branko’s new protective vest will not only keep him safe in the field, but will be customed and embroidered with “Born to Love, Trained to Serve, Loyal Always.” The Sheriff’s Office expects the vest to arrive in eight to 10 weeks.

“We are extremely grateful for the donation of this invaluable protective vest, donated by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.,” the New Kent Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Our office would not have been in a position to provide this level of protection to Branko at this point in time.”

Vested Interest in K9s is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or a first responder agency. For more information, visit Vested Interest online.