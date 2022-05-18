NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam people have been finding right in their mailboxes.

The department said it has been made aware of people receiving mail in their mailbox from the “Law Enforcement Officer Relief Fund.” The piece of mail claims to be a tax-exempt charitable organization with ties to the New Kent Sheriff’s Office and law enforcement in Virginia.

Charity Scam (Photo Courtesy of the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

The Sheriff’s Office said the organization does not have ties to the department and, “no member of law enforcement in Virginia is known to have received any assistance from this organization.”

The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office warned people not to provide any information to the organization.

“Scams of this type pray on the respect for and desire to support local law enforcement with no benefit to any one other than the organization,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the Facebook post. “Research on this organization indicates it has a very poor rating with various charitable rating firms.”