New Kent unveils design plans for new elementary school

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — New Kent Public School revealed their design plans for a new elementary school Wednesday.

The New Kent County school board announced their proposal to build a third elementary school last year, and just recently purchased property for the project.

A community planning group is working with architects on the design.

“The new elementary school planning team believes that the New Kent learners of today and tomorrow need a space that promotes creativity, collaboration, global awareness, critical thinking, and active learning. To this end, the committee will endeavor to design a quality learning center where all students will feel emotionally and physically safe and motivated to explore their world. The center’s design will utilize versatile spaces that allow for innovative and collaborative teaching methods, hands-on learning, community involvement, and, most importantly, recognition and nurturing of the unique potential of each student. Being more than just a school, the learning center will be a modern community space that is accessible and inviting for all residents and designed with sufficient resources for many years to come.” The new elementary school planning mission statement

For more information, click here.