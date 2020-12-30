New law going into effect bans online safety courses as part of concealed carry permit applications

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) Effective Jan. 1 gun owners across Virginia looking to obtain a concealed carry permit won’t be able to use a completed online course as part of the application process.

Under the new law, Virginians can still take an in-person class to get the permit, but taking online classes will no longer be accepted.

Virginia lawmakers behind the legislation felt the majority of online course offerings were too quick and easy to ensure proper gun safety.

In Chesterfield, residents are rushing to complete their applications under the current regulations. At the county courthouse, there were long lines of people waiting to get their paperwork filed. Ryan Hethcock was one of those and told 8News he finished his virtual training class Wednesday morning.

“I’m just glad that I was able to sneak in with the law as it’s currently written and not have to deal with what happens after January the 1st,” he said.

Data provided to 8News shows a surge in new applications over the course of 2020 compared to 2019. Some months have even tripled last year’s amount.

“I would definitely say that this has been the largest year I’ve ever seen,” said Chesterfield County Circuit Court Clerk Wendy Hughes.

For those offering online courses, the new law left instructors wondering why the General Assembly didn’t go a different route instead of outright banning virtual courses.

“There are going to be thousands of classes held where people just sit in, lisent, learn and never tough a handgun, so in my opinion what’s the difference between online and that,” asked Steve Dowdy, co-owner of Bob’s Gun Shop in Norfolk. The shop has been offering virtual safety courses since 2007 and said dozens more have come online since.

“We were the first in the country to do anything like that,” Dowdy said. He also pointed out that some customers may not feel comfortable doing an in-person class during the coronavirus pandemic.

An effort to push back the ban on online courses has already failed.