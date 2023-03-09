RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The popular real estate-based board game, Monopoly, is getting a new edition based on the city of Richmond.

Top Trumps USA, under license from Hasbro, has announced that the new edition will feature some of Richmond’s favorite historic landmarks. The announcement was made at the Maggie Walker Plaza at West Broad Street and North Adams Street in Jackson Ward on Thursday, March 9.

(Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)

(Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)

(Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)

Richmond residents have been invited to submit their own suggestions of places they would like to see on the new board. Submissions can be emailed to the Monopoly Richmond team at richmond@toptrumps.com.

“Richmond is home to so many historic landmarks, beautiful outdoor recreation spaces, world-class museums and top-ranked restaurants, so we knew the city would be the perfect location and are excited to invite the community to be a part of the process,” said John Marano, a sales executive with Top Trumps USA. “Since we only have 22 squares for our game, we want to create an accurate portrayal of what this community loves about their region and encourage everyone to send in their favorite spaces.”

The Richmond edition of Monopoly is expected to be available in stores sometime in fall 2023.