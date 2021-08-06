New names of four buildings on Virginia State campus unveiled

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University unveiled the new names of four buildings on campus Friday, named for women who’ve played important role in the school’s history.

The changes come after an announcement by VSU in March saying that Byrd Hall, Eggleston Hall, Trinkle Hall and Vawter Hall would be renamed. The school says the names are all tied to Virginians with a history of racist beliefs.





Photos courtesy: Virginia State University

Virginia State president Dr. Makola Abdulla says the new names, named for Lula Johnson, Lucretia Campbell, Johnella Jackson and Otelia Howard, will better reflect the school’s values.

“This name change is really important,” Abdulla said. “We’re really excited that we’re able to have really a sense of self-determination here at Virginia State University. And rename some of our buildings after giants who have done some incredible things here at Virginia State.”

Johnson was the first black woman to graduate from Virginia State, Campbell was the first black female faculty member, Jackson composed the music for the school’s alma mater, and Howard is a former VSU professor, advisor and founder of two campus organizations.