New parklet and plaza unveiled in Jackson Ward

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond is building a new public space at the intersection of Brook Road and West Marshall Street, in the historic neighborhood of Jackson Ward.

The space will include a parklet, pedestrian plaza and mural in a previously unused area in front of Gallery 5 and ART 180.

“I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the many people who dedicated their time and talents to make this possible,” said Mayor Levar Stoney. “It will be an enduring community asset and a model for future endeavors.”

The mural was designed by local artist Chris Visions, and was painted by youth participants in ART 180’s community programs.

“This mural embodies public art in every sense: created by a local artist, painted by local young people and marking space for local gatherings,” said Susan Glasser, Secretary of the Richmond Public Art Commission.

The city experimented with several so-called “parklets” earlier this year, which have been a boon for restaurants and local business-owners who want to encourage people to walk around – and shop.

“We hope the parklet and plaza will be active spaces that invite the community beyond our block to gather and connect,” said Marlene Paul, Cofounder and Executive Director of ART 180. “The mural is intended to slow cars, just as the parklet and plaza will seek to slow human beings—to gather, connect, intersect.”