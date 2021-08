RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — New changes are on their way to Kings Dominion.

The Hanover County theme park announced that they are renovating and renaming the safari village area of the park.

They’ve dubbed the new section Jungle X-Pedition. The area will include a new roller coaster called Tumbili, a new dining location and a retail store.

Officials say the renovations are expected to be done by spring 2022.