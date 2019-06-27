New school board member for Hanover’s Henry District

Hanover County, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Board of Supervisors unanimously appointed George Sutton to be the new Henry District school board representative at its meeting Wednesday night.

After reviewing the qualifications of several interested individuals, the Board chose not to reappoint Marla Coleman for the position, and to appoint Sutton to serve starting on Monday, July 1.

“Mr. Sutton is highly qualified and holds substantial credentials to serve as a member of Hanover County’s School Board,” said Sean Davis, Hanover’s Henry District Supervisor. “George Sutton’s resume, coupled with his previous and current service to Hanover, make him an excellent addition to the school board.”

Also at Wednesday night’s meeting, John Axselle III was reappointed as the Beaverdam District school board representative.