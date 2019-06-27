1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

New school board member for Hanover’s Henry District

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hanover County, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Board of Supervisors unanimously appointed George Sutton to be the new Henry District school board representative at its meeting Wednesday night.

After reviewing the qualifications of several interested individuals, the Board chose not to reappoint Marla Coleman for the position, and to appoint Sutton to serve starting on Monday, July 1.

“Mr. Sutton is highly qualified and holds substantial credentials to serve as a member of Hanover County’s School Board,” said Sean Davis, Hanover’s Henry District Supervisor. “George Sutton’s resume, coupled with his previous and current service to Hanover, make him an excellent addition to the school board.”

Also at Wednesday night’s meeting, John Axselle III was reappointed as the Beaverdam District school board representative.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Richmond Headlines

More Richmond

Chesterfield Headlines

More Chesterfield County

Henrico Headlines

More Henrico County

Hanover Headlines

More Hanover County

The Tri-Cities Headlines

More The Tri-Cities

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events