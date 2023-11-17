DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie County leaders have announced that construction for a new Sheetz is anticipated to begin in 2024.

According to the announcement, Sheezt, Inc., has purchased a 12.35-acre property at the intersection of Beck Chappell Drive and Airport Street.

“Sheetz’s entry into the Dinwiddie County market will provide another service retail option for our citizens,” said Dr. Mark Moore, Chairman of the Dinwiddie Board of Supervisors. “We are pleased to have a new retail brand in our community. Their truck fueling area will help service the many trucks moving through our community to and from the various distribution centers located here.”

The County has approved the construction of a 6,879-square-foot restaurant and convenience store.

“We are excited to bring Sheetz to Dinwiddie County,” said Nick Ruffner, public relations manager for Sheetz. “As a family-owned and operated company, Sheetz is committed to being the best neighbor it can be, in every community we serve. We look forward to delivering on that promise through convenience for our customers, great jobs for our new employees and continued support of the Dinwiddie community.”