RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new Sheetz will be coming to Midlothian Turnpike, though the timeline is unknown at the moment.

Nick Ruffner, Public Relations Manager for Sheetz, said the company doesn’t yet have an accurate timeline on the project, which will be located at 14301 Midlothian Turnpike.

“However, we can share that Sheetz recently opened new stores at 8711 Quioccassin Road in Richmond in March and 13591 Genito Road in Midlothian, Va. in April,” Ruffner continued.

Ruffner also added that, “Sheetz is currently constructing a new store at 4750 County Drive in Disputanta, Va. and getting ready to start construction on a new store on Lucks Lane in Midlothian, Va.”

“Regarding Sheetz’s location along 2911 Hathaway Road, Sheetz is aiming to open this location soon.” Ruffner said.