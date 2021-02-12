New thrift store coming to Midlothian

SAN FRANCISCO – OCTOBER 14: A price tag is seen on a sweater at a Thrift Town thrift store October 14, 2008 in San Francisco, California. As the economy continues to falter, thrift stores are seeing a surge in business as Ameicans look for ways to save money. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Good news thrifters, a new thrift store is opening soon in Midlothian.

Crater Community Hospice will be be opening a new thrift store in operate Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, the organization has not released a specific date for the opening.

The thrift store is also hiring full and part time sales associate and management positions.

You can find more information about job requirements or download an application on their website or Indeed. Applicants should send their application and resume to zholt@cratercommunityhospice.org.