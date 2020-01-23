New TV series filming in Richmond looking for extras

"Calling all Basketball lovers, Television lovers, and everyone in between!"

RICHMOND,Va. (WRIC) — An upcoming TV series filming in Richmond through June is now looking for extras. Kendall Cooper Casting announced Thursday that they are accepting submissions for a show from a major streaming service titled “DMV.”

“Calling all Basketball lovers, Television lovers, and everyone in between! Kendall Cooper Casting is now accepting extra submissions for an upcoming TV series from a major streaming service. Filming will be in the Richmond, VA area starting in January and continuing through June 2020,” Kendall Cooper Casting said in a release.

All background actors will be paid for their work and no experience is needed. Local extras are wanted as there will be no travel or housing provided.

“Production is seeking people of ALL ethnicities, ages, genders, and types to play middle school students, parents, teachers, basketball fans, coaches, and various other characters throughout the season. We want to highlight YOUR unique style and personality in this show,” the release continued.

To find out more information, including submission instructions, click here.

