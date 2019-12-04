New Wawa, Hardywood Brewery beer on tap for the holidays

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new beer is on tap for the holiday season in Richmond.

That’s what Wawa and Hardywood Brewery are thinking after collaborating to release a new coffee and beer combination on Friday.

Called the Coffee Cake Reserve Stout, the beer is a mix of Hardywood’s Gingerbread Stout and Wawa’s Winter Reserve Coffee. It’s part of a national release of four different flavors using local beers and Wawa coffee.

Wawa partnered with 2SP Brewing Company in 2018 to bring the mixed drinks to coffee and beer lovers. Now, 2019 brings new additions – Reserve Reserve, Coffee Cake Reserve Stout, and Snowbird Reserve Vanilla Porter – all with Wawa Winter Reserve Coffee as the primary ingredient.

As part of the collaboration, a multi-state “Brew Tour” will kick off Friday, Dec. 6 in Pennsylvania. One week later, the tour makes a stop in Richmond at the 3100 block of N. Boulevard. The first 100 customers will be able to sample the “specialty brews,” receive a t-shirt and much more.

The specialty beers and tasting notes are as follows:

• WINTER RESERVE COFFEE STOUT | Wawa + 2SP Brewing Company o 2SP Brewing Company brewed an oatmeal stout because of its balanced sweetness that will showcase the full range of flavors from Wawa’s reserve Winter Blend Coffee, an exclusive four origin bean blend sourced from Guatemala, Brazil, Sumatra, and Ethiopia. The seasonal brew boasts flavors of sweet clove, dark chocolate, and graham crackers. ABV 6%

• RESERVE RESERVE | WAWA + 2SP Brewing Company o An English Style Imperial Oatmeal Stout aged in Weller Bourbon Barrels for 9 months. This big stout is silky smooth with a lot of influence from the bourbon barrel and the addition of Wawa Winter Reserve Coffee. Expect robust flavors of vanilla, chocolate, and bourbon, all balanced out by Wawa’s exclusive blend of reserve coffee. ABV 10%

• COFFEE CAKE RESERVE STOUT | WAWA + 2SP Brewing Company + Hardywood o Best known for spiced stouts including the ever-popular Gingerbread Stout, Hardywood’s breakfast beer combines Wawa’s Winter Reserve Coffee with an oatmeal stout and vanilla bean, cinnamon spice, and brown sugar to create a flavor of freshly dipped coffee cake. ABV 6%

• SNOWBIRD RESERVE VANILLA PORTER | WAWA + 2SP Brewing Company + Coppertail Brewing Co. o Brewed for our Florida friends who enjoy a sweet cup of Cuban Coffee, Snowbird Reserve is a robust porter with sweetness derived from malted barley, intensified by Wawa Winter Reserve Coffee and balanced by a hint of vanilla. ABV 6%