New website feature brings Chesterfield County parks, trails to life

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – As fall gets into full swing, the outdoors are a perfect place to spend your free time.

The Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation Department recently unveiled a new feature on its website that allows interested hikers, bikers and walkers to quickly learn about its 28 trails through maps, virtual tours, photos, and other information.

The application can be viewed on a computer, tablet or phone at https://arcg.is/0qXXHm and was developed over the past year by GIS specialist Stephanie Christmas.

“The web application is an informational web application, so it doesn’t have a GPS tracker. When you are out in the field, it’s not going to tell you where you are on the trail. However, you are provided a map of the site to give you a reference,” Christmas said. “What I think is neat about it is that it’s very concise. It is going to tell you your trail mileage, it’s going to tell you the surface type, paved or unpaved, and then it is going to give you a driving direction link.”

Information on all 28 trails in the county can be accessed through the scrollable website.

“You are not clicking around on a bunch of different links. You are able to get the information you are looking for in one place,” Christmas said.

The self-guided virtual video tours are another attractive feature.

“My goal is for people to see all of our different sites,” Christmas said. “I want this time, being that we are still in a pandemic, to be positive and for people to go and explore try something new, see what Chesterfield has to offer.”