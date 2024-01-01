GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County Parks & Recreation is ringing in the new year with various physical wellness programs starting as early as Wednesday, Jan 3.

Trying to get active in 2024? Check out this selection of activities in Goochland County meant to get your body moving:

Strength Training

Monday sessions: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. beginning on Monday, Jan. 8

9 a.m. – 10 a.m. beginning on Monday, Jan. 8 Tuesday and Thursday sessions: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 2

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 2 Saturday sessions: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. beginning on Saturday, Jan. 6

9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. beginning on Saturday, Jan. 6 Will run for 8 weeks (8 sessions each, 16 for Tuesday and Thursday signups).

Held at the Dance Studio within the Goochland Sports Complex, 1800 Sandy Hook Rd.

There is a registration fee of $25 ($50 for Tuesday and Thursday signups). Participants should be 12 years or older.

Hatha Yoga

Wednesday sessions : 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 3

: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 3 Friday sessions: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. beginning on Friday, Jan. 5

10 a.m. – 11 p.m. beginning on Friday, Jan. 5 Will run for six weeks (6 sessions each).

Held at the Heart of Yoga Studio, 1484 Hockett Rd.

There is a registration fee of $60. Participants should be 18 years or older and bring their own mat.

Restorative Yoga, beginning on Thursday, Jan. 4

Two sessions: Thursdays from 7:15 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:45 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Thursdays from 7:15 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:45 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Will run for six weeks (13 sessions).

Held at the Dance Studio within the Goochland Sports Complex, 1800 Sandy Hook Rd.

There is a registration fee of $30. Participants should be 13 years or older.

Zumba, beginning on Monday, Jan. 8

Two sessions: Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Will run for six weeks (12 sessions).

Held at the Dance Studio within the Goochland Sports Complex, 1800 Sandy Hook Rd.

There is a registration fee of $50. Participants should be 13 years or older.

Those with questions on any of these programs can visit Goochland County Parks & Recreation’s Facebook page or call 803-556-5854.